After dealing with several recent fires in the southern part of Cayuga County, firefighters in the area were again called upon to contend with an emergency Saturday morning.

Cayuga County 911 dispatchers said a call came in around 10:34 a.m. for a residential fire at 2045 Walter Corey Road in Venice. Information about the extent of damage was not immediately available, but no injuries were reported. Dispatchers said the fire was still under investigation Saturday afternoon.

Fire departments from Poplar Ridge, Scipio, Long Hill, Aurelius, Aurora, King Ferry, Genoa. Moravia, Locke, Troop, Fleming, Union Springs and both Fleming fire stations were at the scene, dispatchers said, along with Southern Cayuga Ambulance, Four Town Ambulance, Cayuga County coordinators, the Cayuga County Sheriff's Office and New York State Police.

This is the latest in a series of fires that have hit the southern portion of the county in recent days. A call came in around 11:42 a.m. Thursday for a fire at a barn behind a home at 15 Church St. in Moravia. Later that day, a chimney fire broke out on Main Street in Locke and another chimney fire at Black Street in Scipio was reported around 30 minutes later. Around 1:30 p.m. Friday, another barn fire, this time at 4336 Cork St., between Fleming Scipio Townline Road and Mosher Road in Scipio, was called in amid frigid temperatures. The cows in the structured were reported to have been evacuated.