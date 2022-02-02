Weather alert upgraded to winter storm warning for Cayuga County

A major winter storm is expected to dump 9 to 12 inches of snow on an area that includes Cayuga County on Thursday.

The National Weather Service has issued winter storm warnings for an area of upstate New York from early Thursday morning through Friday afternoon. All of Cayuga, Seneca and Onondaga counties are included in the warning area.

The heaviest snowfall is expected Thursday afternoon through Friday morning, but difficult driving conditions are predicted for the commute on Thursday morning, in addition to Thursday afternoon and Friday morning.

"Begin needed preparations at home or with your vehicle," the NWS said. "Travel may become difficult, so plan accordingly."

If the predictions of up to a foot of snow are realized, it will be the heaviest single-storm snowfall for Auburn so far this winter season, according to NWS records.

The heaviest snowfall occurred on Jan. 17 and 18, when 8.2 inches were measured at the Auburn water filtration facility.

So far this season, Auburn accumulated 37.2 inches through Tuesday morning, well below the normal level of 64 inches.

One aspect of the local weather that has been notably winter-like is the temperatures. For January, the average temperature Auburn was 18.5 degrees, compared with a normal of 23.3 inches.

The average low temperature in January was 8.7 degrees while the average high was 28.3 degrees.

For the latest Cayuga County-area weather information — including NWS alerts, long- and short-range forecasts and live radar — visit auburnpub.com/weather.

