The air quality in Cayuga County is expected to reach unhealthy levels for the second consecutive day Thursday as smoke from wildfires in Canada continues to sweep across the region.

State officials have issued an air quality health advisory for the entire state Thursday, with eastern Lake Ontario, the Adirondacks, central New York and western New York regions expected to reach "unhealthy" Air Quality Index Levels. At this level, officials said, everyone may begin to experience health effects, and members of sensitive groups may experience more serious health effects.

The remainder of the state was expected to reach "unhealthy for sensitive groups" air quality, with the general public unlikely to be affected.

The advisory will be in effect from midnight through 11:59 p.m. Thursday.

The pollutant of concern is fine particulate matter due to Canadian wildfires.

DEC and DOH issue air quality health advisories when DEC meteorologists predict levels of pollution, either ozone or fine particulate matter are expected to exceed an Air Quality Index value of 100. The AQI was well above that level in the local area for several days earlier this month when smoke from wildfires in Canada drifted into the region.

Wednesday's AQI in the Auburn area climbed to just over 150, putting it in the "unhealthy" range, according the federal Environmental Protection Agency's online monitor at airnow.gov. The prompted an alert from the Cayuga County Health Department urging residents to take precautions.

"If you are spending time outdoors, high-quality masks, such as N95 and KN95 masks, can be worn outdoors to reduce the inhalation of fine particles from the air," a news release from the county said. "During this time, you may want to keep your windows and doors closed to avoid letting outdoor air inside of your home. Use air purifiers or air conditioning units with high-efficiency filters to improve indoor air quality if possible."

Exposure to unhealthy air can cause short-term health effects such as irritation to the eyes, nose, and throat, coughing, sneezing, runny nose, and shortness of breath. Exposure to elevated levels of fine particulate matter can also worsen medical conditions such as asthma and heart disease. People with heart or breathing problems, and children and the elderly may be particularly sensitive.