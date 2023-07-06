Heat advisories are in effect Thursday for an area that includes all of Cayuga, Onondaga and Seneca counties.

The National Weather Service said the advisory runs through 8 p.m. Heat index values are expected to range from 95 to 98 degrees, posing health risks to people who are outdoors. The combination of high temperatures and humidity are driving the elevated heat index values.

"Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances," NWS said.

"Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational afety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent est breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 911."