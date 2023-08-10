Today's temperature in Auburn will be warm. It should reach a pleasant 71 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 58 degrees today. The area will see thunderstorms today. Today's weather forecast is showing a 78% chance of precipitation. Don't plan on having much time for outdoor activities. The Auburn area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 7 mph wind conditions coming up from the South. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit auburnpub.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Aug. 10, 2023 in Auburn, NY
Related to this story
Most Popular
Today's temperature in Auburn will be warm. It looks to reach a comfortable 77 degrees. A 60-degree low is forecasted. Most likely, the area w…
Auburn folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks to reach a warm 84 degrees. 66 degrees is today's low. The area will see thund…
Folks in the Auburn area will see highs in the 60s today. It should reach a comfortable 67 degrees. A 58-degree low is forecasted. Periods of …
Hot temperatures are predicted today. It looks like it will be a warm 82 degrees. 68 degrees is today's low. Expect periods of sun and clouds.…
Temperatures will be warm Saturday in Auburn. The forecast calls for it to be a moderate 77 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 55 degrees…