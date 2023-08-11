Temperatures will be warm Friday in Auburn. The forecast calls for it to be a comfortable 76 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 60 degrees. We'll see sunshine today, but also cloud cover at times. There is only a 23% chance of rain, but check the radar before you head outdoors. The Auburn area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 9 miles per hour, coming from the West. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit auburnpub.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Aug. 11, 2023 in Auburn, NY
Related to this story
Most Popular
Auburn folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks to reach a warm 84 degrees. 66 degrees is today's low. The area will see thund…
Today's temperature in Auburn will be warm. It should reach a pleasant 71 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 58 degrees today. The area w…
Folks in the Auburn area will see highs in the 60s today. It should reach a comfortable 67 degrees. A 58-degree low is forecasted. Periods of …
Hot temperatures are predicted today. It looks like it will be a warm 82 degrees. 68 degrees is today's low. Expect periods of sun and clouds.…
Temperatures will be warm Saturday in Auburn. The forecast calls for it to be a moderate 77 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 55 degrees…