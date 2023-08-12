The Auburn area can expect a very hot day. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 81 degrees. A 63-degree low is forecasted. Most likely, the area will see rainfall today. Currently, there is 70% chance of precipitation in today's forecast. Today's UV index is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 10 mph wind conditions coming up from the South. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on auburnpub.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Aug. 12, 2023 in Auburn, NY
