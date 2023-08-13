Auburn will see warm temperatures this Sunday. It looks to reach a comfortable 76 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 60 degrees. Expect periods of sun and clouds. Models are showing a 24% chance of rain today. Keep an umbrella handy, just in case! The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 10 mph wind conditions coming up from the West. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit auburnpub.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Aug. 13, 2023 in Auburn, NY
Related to this story
Most Popular
The National Weather Service has issued a tornado watch for several upstate New York counties, including Cayuga, until Saturday night.
The Auburn area can expect a very hot day. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 81 degrees. A 63-degree low is forecasted. Most likely, the…
Auburn folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks to reach a warm 84 degrees. 66 degrees is today's low. The area will see thund…
Today's temperature in Auburn will be warm. It should reach a pleasant 71 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 58 degrees today. The area w…
Folks in the Auburn area will see highs in the 60s today. It should reach a comfortable 67 degrees. A 58-degree low is forecasted. Periods of …