Auburn will see warm temperatures this Sunday. It looks to reach a comfortable 76 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 60 degrees. Expect periods of sun and clouds. Models are showing a 24% chance of rain today. Keep an umbrella handy, just in case! The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 10 mph wind conditions coming up from the West. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit auburnpub.com for more weather updates.