Auburn will see warm temperatures this Monday. It looks like it will be a moderate 77 degrees. A 63-degree low is forecasted. Expect periods of sun and clouds. Winds should be calm today, with forecast models showing 4 mph wind conditions coming up from Northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on auburnpub.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Aug. 14, 2023 in Auburn, NY
