It will be a warm day in Auburn. It should reach a moderate 77 degrees. 62 degrees is today's low. Periods of thunderstorms are expected today. There is a 55% chance of rain in the forecast. Check the radar before you head outside, and don't forget an umbrella. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from Northwest, clocking in at 7 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit auburnpub.com for more weather updates.