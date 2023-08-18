Folks in the Auburn area will see highs in the 60s today. It should reach a comfortable 68 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 56 degrees today. Scattered showers are in the forecast for the day. There is a 54% chance of rain in the forecast. Check the radar before you head outside, and don't forget an umbrella. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from the West, clocking in at 13 mph. Special National Weather Service Alert: Flood Advisory from THU 10:42 PM EDT until FRI 2:45 AM EDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit auburnpub.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Aug. 18, 2023 in Auburn, NY
Related to this story
Most Popular
The National Weather Service has issued a tornado watch for several upstate New York counties, including Cayuga, until Saturday night.
The forecast is showing a hot day in Auburn. It looks to reach a warm 83 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 65 degrees. It should …
The Auburn area can expect a very hot day. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 81 degrees. A 63-degree low is forecasted. Most likely, the…
It will be a warm day in Auburn. It should reach a moderate 77 degrees. 62 degrees is today's low. Periods of thunderstorms are expected today…
Auburn will see warm temperatures this Sunday. It looks to reach a comfortable 76 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 60 degrees. E…