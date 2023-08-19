Warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Auburn area. It should reach a moderate 75 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 58 degrees today. We will see clear skies today. The Auburn area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the West, clocking in at 12 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit auburnpub.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Aug. 19, 2023 in Auburn, NY
Related to this story
Most Popular
The National Weather Service has issued a tornado watch for several upstate New York counties, including Cayuga, until Saturday night.
The forecast is showing a hot day in Auburn. It looks to reach a warm 83 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 65 degrees. It should …
Folks in the Auburn area will see highs in the 60s today. It should reach a comfortable 68 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 56 degrees …
It will be a warm day in Auburn. It should reach a moderate 77 degrees. 62 degrees is today's low. Periods of thunderstorms are expected today…
Auburn will see warm temperatures this Sunday. It looks to reach a comfortable 76 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 60 degrees. E…