Warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Auburn area. It should reach a moderate 75 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 58 degrees today. We will see clear skies today. The Auburn area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the West, clocking in at 12 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com.