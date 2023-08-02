Today's temperature in Auburn will be warm. It looks like it will be a pleasant 79 degrees. A 63-degree low is forecasted. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. Winds should be calm today, with forecast showing winds from the South, clocking in at 4 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit auburnpub.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Aug. 2, 2023 in Auburn, NY
Heat advisories are in effect Thursday for an area that includes all of Cayuga, Onondaga and Seneca counties.
An air quality health advisory has been issued for all of New York on Monday due to Canadian wildfire smoke that will drift into the region.