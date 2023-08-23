Auburn folks will see warm temperatures today. The forecast calls for it to be a moderate 76 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 63 degrees. We'll see sunshine today, but also cloud cover at times. Winds should be calm today, with forecast showing winds from the South, clocking in at 3 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit auburnpub.com for local news and weather.