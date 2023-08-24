The forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Auburn community. The forecast calls for it to be a moderate 70 degrees. 66 degrees is today's low. Models are suggesting a 24% chance of precipitation in today's outlook. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from the South, clocking in at 12 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit auburnpub.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Aug. 24, 2023 in Auburn, NY
