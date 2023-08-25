Temperatures will be warm Friday in Auburn. It should reach a pleasant 76 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 63 degrees. Scattered showers are in the forecast for the day. Today's forecast brings 44% chance of rain, so you may want to bring an umbrella. Winds should be calm today, with winds reaching 5 miles per hour, coming from the West. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit auburnpub.com for more weather updates.