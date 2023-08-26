It will be a warm day in Auburn. It looks like it will be a moderate 74 degrees. 54 degrees is today's low. The area will see thunderstorms today. Today's forecast brings 35% chance of rain, so you may want to bring an umbrella. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 9 mph wind conditions coming up from Northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit auburnpub.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Aug. 26, 2023 in Auburn, NY
