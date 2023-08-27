The forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Auburn community. It looks like it will be a moderate 71 degrees. A 52-degree low is forecasted. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The Auburn area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the North, clocking in at 6 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit auburnpub.com.