The forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Auburn community. It looks like it will be a pleasant 72 degrees. 64 degrees is today's low. Periods of thunderstorms are expected today. How likely is it that it'll rain on your picnic? The weather forecast calls for a 56% chance of rain. Winds should be calm today, with forecast models showing 3 mph wind conditions coming up from Southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on auburnpub.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Aug. 28, 2023 in Auburn, NY
Related to this story
Most Popular
Temperatures will be warm Friday in Auburn. It should reach a pleasant 76 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 63 degrees. Scattered…
The forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Auburn community. It looks like it will be a moderate 71 degrees. A 52-degree low is forecas…
The forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Auburn community. The forecast calls for it to be a moderate 70 degrees. 66 degrees is today…
Auburn folks will see warm temperatures today. The forecast calls for it to be a moderate 76 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 63…
It will be a warm day in Auburn. It looks like it will be a moderate 74 degrees. 54 degrees is today's low. The area will see thunderstorms to…