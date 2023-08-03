The forecast is showing a hot day in Auburn. It looks to reach a balmy 82 degrees. 65 degrees is today's low. Periods of thunderstorms are expected today. Today's forecast brings 36% chance of rain, so you may want to bring an umbrella. The UV index today is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The Auburn area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 9 mph wind conditions coming up from the South. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit auburnpub.com for local news and weather.