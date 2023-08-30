Temperatures will be warm Wednesday in Auburn. It looks to reach a moderate 70 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 51 degrees today. We'll see sunshine today, but also cloud cover at times. Models are suggesting a 24% chance of precipitation in today's outlook. The Auburn area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 11 mph wind conditions coming up from the West. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit auburnpub.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Aug. 30, 2023 in Auburn, NY
