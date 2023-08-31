Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Auburn area. It looks like it will be a mild 69 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 50 degrees today. Expect clear skies today. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 7 miles per hour, coming from the North. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit auburnpub.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Aug. 31, 2023 in Auburn, NY
