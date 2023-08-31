Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Auburn area. It looks like it will be a mild 69 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 50 degrees today. Expect clear skies today. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 7 miles per hour, coming from the North. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit auburnpub.com.