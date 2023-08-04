Today's temperature in Auburn will be warm. It looks to reach a comfortable 77 degrees. A 60-degree low is forecasted. Most likely, the area will see rainfall today. Currently, there is 64% chance of precipitation in today's forecast. The Auburn area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 7 miles per hour, coming from the West. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on auburnpub.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.