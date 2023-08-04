Today's temperature in Auburn will be warm. It looks to reach a comfortable 77 degrees. A 60-degree low is forecasted. Most likely, the area will see rainfall today. Currently, there is 64% chance of precipitation in today's forecast. The Auburn area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 7 miles per hour, coming from the West. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on auburnpub.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Aug. 4, 2023 in Auburn, NY
Related to this story
Most Popular
dsfjkslsdfljksfsfjlfdsljdfl
The forecast is showing a hot day in Auburn. It looks to reach a balmy 82 degrees. 65 degrees is today's low. Periods of thunderstorms are exp…
Today's temperature in Auburn will be warm. It looks like it will be a pleasant 79 degrees. A 63-degree low is forecasted. Partly cloudy skies…