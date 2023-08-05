Temperatures will be warm Saturday in Auburn. The forecast calls for it to be a moderate 77 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 55 degrees today. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 7 mph wind conditions coming up from the North. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit auburnpub.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Aug. 5, 2023 in Auburn, NY
