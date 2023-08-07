Auburn folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks to reach a warm 84 degrees. 66 degrees is today's low. The area will see thunderstorms today. Today's weather forecast is showing a 80% chance of precipitation. Don't plan on having much time for outdoor activities. Today's UV index is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 11 miles per hour, coming from the South. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on auburnpub.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Aug. 7, 2023 in Auburn, NY
