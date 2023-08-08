Folks in the Auburn area will see highs in the 60s today. It should reach a comfortable 67 degrees. A 58-degree low is forecasted. Periods of heavy rain are predicted. Today's weather forecast is showing a 83% chance of precipitation. Don't plan on having much time for outdoor activities. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 13 miles per hour, coming from the West. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit auburnpub.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Aug. 8, 2023 in Auburn, NY
Related to this story
Most Popular
Today's temperature in Auburn will be warm. It looks to reach a comfortable 77 degrees. A 60-degree low is forecasted. Most likely, the area w…
Auburn folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks to reach a warm 84 degrees. 66 degrees is today's low. The area will see thund…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Auburn. It looks to reach a balmy 82 degrees. 65 degrees is today's low. Periods of thunderstorms are exp…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. It looks like it will be a warm 82 degrees. 68 degrees is today's low. Expect periods of sun and clouds.…
Temperatures will be warm Saturday in Auburn. The forecast calls for it to be a moderate 77 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 55 degrees…