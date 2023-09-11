Temperatures will be warm Monday in Auburn. It should reach a pleasant 73 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 58 degrees today. Expect periods of sun and clouds. Winds should be calm today, with forecast models showing 5 mph wind conditions coming up from Northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit auburnpub.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Sep. 11, 2023 in Auburn, NY
