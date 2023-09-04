Hot temperatures are predicted today. It looks like it will be a balmy 87 degrees. A 66-degree low is forecasted. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The sunshine will be intense today; high UV indexes are forecasted. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. Winds should be calm today, with winds reaching 5 miles per hour, coming from the West. Special National Weather Service Alert: Heat Advisory from MON 12:00 PM EDT until MON 7:00 PM EDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit auburnpub.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Sep. 4, 2023 in Auburn, NY
