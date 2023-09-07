The forecast is showing a hot day in Auburn. It looks like it will be a warm 85 degrees. 66 degrees is today's low. The area will see thunderstorms today. Most likely, the area will see rainfall today. Currently, there is 70% chance of precipitation in today's forecast. Today's UV index is medium. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The Auburn area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from Southwest, clocking in at 6 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit auburnpub.com for more weather updates.