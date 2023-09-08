Warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Auburn area. It should reach a moderate 75 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 61 degrees today. The area will see thunderstorms today. How likely is it that it'll rain on your picnic? The weather forecast calls for a 40% chance of rain. Winds should be calm today, with forecast models showing 5 mph wind conditions coming up from the West. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit auburnpub.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Sep. 8, 2023 in Auburn, NY
