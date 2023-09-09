Auburn will see warm temperatures this Saturday. It looks like it will be a comfortable 72 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 62 degrees. Models are showing a 22% chance of rain today. Keep an umbrella handy, just in case! Winds should be calm today, with forecast models showing 3 mph wind conditions coming up from the North. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit auburnpub.com for more weather updates.