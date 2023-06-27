The air quality in Cayuga County is forecasted to reach unhealthy levels for sensitive groups on Wednesday, as wildfire smoke from Canada is expected to return to the region.

The state Department of Environmental Conservation and Department of Health on Tuesday issued an air quality health advisory for the eastern Lake Ontario, central New York and western New York regions for Wednesday that includes Cayuga, Onondaga, Wayne and Oswego counties, among others.

The advisory will be in effect from midnight through 11:59 p.m. Wednesday

DEC and DOH issue air quality health advisories when DEC meteorologists predict levels of pollution, either ozone or fine particulate matter are expected to exceed an Air Quality Index value of 100. The AQI was well above that level in the local area for several days earlier this month when smoke from wildfires in Canada drifted into the region.

The cause of concern Wednesday is fine particulate matter consisting of tiny solid particles or liquid droplets in the air that are 2.5 microns or less in diameter.

Exposure can cause short-term health effects such as irritation to the eyes, nose, and throat, coughing, sneezing, runny nose, and shortness of breath. Exposure to elevated levels of fine particulate matter can also worsen medical conditions such as asthma and heart disease. People with heart or breathing problems, and children and the elderly may be particularly sensitive.

The agencies reported that New Yorkers also are urged to take the following energy saving and pollution-reducing steps:

• Use mass transit instead of driving, as automobile emissions account for about 60 percent of pollution in our cities.

• Conserve fuel and reduce exhaust emissions by combining necessary motor vehicle trips.

• Turn off all lights and electrical appliances in unoccupied areas.

• Use fans to circulate air. If air conditioning is necessary, set thermostats at 78 degrees.

• Close the blinds and shades to limit heat build-up and to preserve cooled air.