A tornado watch has been issued for Cayuga and several upstate New York counties, according to the National Weather Service.

The watch is in effect until 9 p.m. Saturday night.

Showers and thunderstorms are in the forecast. The National Weather Service said some of the storms could produce small hail, gusty winds and heavy rain.

The counties covered by the tornado watch include Allegany, Broome, Cattaraugus, Cayuga, Chautauqua, Chemung, Chenango, Cortland, Delaware, Livingston, Madison, Oneida, Onondaga, Ontario, Oswego, Otsego, Schuyler, Seneca, Steuben, Sullivan, Tioga, Tompkins, Wayne and Yates.