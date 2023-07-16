With Canadian wildfire smoke drifting into upstate New York this week, the state Department of Environmental Conservation has issued an air quality health advisory for the entire state, including Auburn and central New York.

The advisory will be in effect Monday. According to the forecast, the air quality index will rise to unhealthy levels in the Adirondacks, central New York, eastern Lake Ontario, upper Hudson Valley and western New York. For the lower Hudson Valley, Long Island and the New York City metro area, the air quality index won't be as high, but it will be unhealthy for sensitive groups.

It's the third time since early June that the Auburn area will be affected by the smoke from Canadian wildfires. For the first two events, the air quality index was so high it was unhealthy for anyone to be outside.