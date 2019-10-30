AUBURN — Gwen Webber-McLeod said service was instilled in her from an early age.
Webber-McLeod, president and CEO of leadership and organizational development consulting firm Gwen Inc., said she and her sisters were raised to be leaders and understand how political environments impacted their lives. The daughter of the late Army Lt. Col. Charles Webber and Barbara Webber, who had both been Jefferson County legislators in Watertown at different points, Webber-McLeod is running for the District 14 seat on the Cayuga County Legislature. That district represents the southern section of Auburn, though Webber-McLeod emphasized she would want to assist the county as a whole.
The candidate, who is running on the Democratic and Auburn/Working Families party lines against two-term incumbent Mike Didio, said she had turned down past opportunities to run for office because of factors such as business obligations or feeling her children were too young at the time. This time, she decided to run after consulting her confidants, including her mother, and considered how it would affect her family, companies and her on a personal level and if she has the "the right set of skills to be helpful to my community in a moment like this."
"Once I did that analysis and everything was clear to me, I could absolutely with no questions say 'Yes' to doing it. I'm excited about it, actually," she said with a laugh.
If elected, Webber-McLeod said, she would advocate for all veterans to get timely access to quality service. She said she would work with programs for older people in the area, and want to support families as well. She also spoke of collaborating with local school districts, the Cayuga County Youth Bureau and more to set up an agenda to help young people be physically and mentally healthy.
You have free articles remaining.
Webber-McLeod said she also wants to encourage the protection of Owasco Lake and support ways to protect local water resources. As a businesswoman who has run Gwen Inc. since 2008 and has consulted for leaders in national companies, county governments and more among her clients, Webber-McLeod said she would work with economic development agencies and others to encourage existing industries and a diverse workforce in the county and support the next generation to pursue entrepreneurship themselves.
With her experience in organization development, Webber-McLeod said she wants to help the county Legislature run as effectively as possible. While she said she doesn't think it's appropriate as a candidate for her to take a position on the termination of county administrator J. Justin Woods earlier this year by the Legislature, as someone in the leadership development field, she said it would be important to clearly define the responsibilities of the county leadership position and the Legislature in the future.
"The tension seems to be around ... who's in control of what," she said.
Webber-McLeod said her experience with organizational development and dealing with budgets could be applied to county government.
"I think my full set of experiences combined with skills and having a track record of success makes me the right kind of leader at the right time," Webber-McLeod said.