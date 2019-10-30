Meet the candidate

Name: Gwen (Gwendolyn) Webber-McLeod

Age: 63

Occupation: President/CEO, Gwen Inc.; founder You Can't Fail Inc.

Education: Bachelor's degree in psychology, SUNY Potsdam; master's degree in management, Keuka College; Meyers Briggs Assessment certified.

Community and elected service: First-time political candidate and a member of the Cayuga County Democratic Committee; Immediate past chair, WISE Women's Business Center; immediate past board member and member of the Grants Committee Central New Community Foundation; member of Go Red for Women Syracuse Executive Leadership Team (ELT) and Circle of Red donor circle.