The Wednesday Morning Roundtable, a monthly civic forum in Auburn, announced the program is seeking new members to participate in its 10th year of community-based dialogue and discussion.
A program of the Auburn YMCA-WEIU, local residents founded the program to bring "a diverse cross-section of community leaders" together as a vehicle for civic engagement, according to a release Wednesday.
For the upcoming season, set to run from September 2019 to May 2020, the roundtable is seeking new members to increase the variety of viewpoints participants can offer.
Additionally, the roundtable announced a tentative lineup of topics for the seasons discussions, which are held Wednesday mornings at the Hilton Garden Inn and include presentation and question-and-answer sessions.
The proposed topics involve the Syracuse Airport, a city council candidate forum, the 2020 U.S. Census, water quality, veteran affairs, under-employment, food security, and projects and partnerships from the Downtown Revitalization Initiative.
Previous program discussion topics have included the future of Interstate 81, women's health, and hospital partnerships.
For more information on joining, contact jessekline31@msn.com or call the YMCA at (315) 253-5304.