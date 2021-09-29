Weedsport adult care center seeks to reopen as mental health facility

A shuttered adult care facility in Weedsport is voluntarily surrendering its operating certificate and hopes to reopen as a residential center for people with mental illnesses.
Karen Eller, executive director of Evergreen Heights, told The Citizen on Wednesday that the 60-bed facility is pursuing a different license, which would change the state agency responsible for overseeing the site. Instead of the state Department of Health, it would be subject to the state Office of Mental Health's regulations.
"That's where we should be anyway because we are 100% mental health," Eller said. The residents served at the facility have some form of mental illness.
Eller shared her plans after the state Department of Health suspended Evergreen Heights' operating certificate for two months beginning in late July. When the department suspended its license, Evergreen Heights was forced to relocate its 57 residents to other facilities.
A health department spokesperson said at the time that the decision to relocate residents was made after "carefully examining all options and in light of serious safety concerns in the area of medication assistance identified by the Department of Health."
Jill Montag, the health department's communications director, wrote in an email to The Citizen on Tuesday that Evergreen Heights will remain closed "pending a hearing decision." But Eller says there will be no hearing because of Evergreen Heights' decision to give up its operating certificate.
"It was all paperwork errors," she said. "Nothing happened. No resident died under our care. No resident had repeated admits to the behavioral unit. No resident had any adverse reactions from being overmedicated or undermedicated. It was all paperwork and according to the state, if it's not documented, it wasn't done."
Eller continued, "What they did was ridiculous and it just hurt the residents."
After residents were relocated to other facilities in August, Eller, who noted that Evergreen Heights did not have any COVID-19 cases during the pandemic, said one former resident contracted COVID-19 and died. Another resident died of a heart attack. One person stayed in bed for most of August after being moved to another facility.
"This is really detrimental to the residents," she added.
Since Evergreen Heights was stripped of its operating certificate, the facility has been preparing to reopen. Eller directed staff to thoroughly clean the building. She hopes that the process for changing the license and operating as a mental health residential facility will be completed within the next 30 days.
Assemblyman Brian Manktelow, who represents northern Cayuga County, is assisting the facility.
"We will be reopening," Eller said. "That's not something I'm going to let go."
