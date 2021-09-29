Weedsport adult care center seeks to reopen as mental health facility

Jill Montag, the health department's communications director, wrote in an email to The Citizen on Tuesday that Evergreen Heights will remain closed "pending a hearing decision." But Eller says there will be no hearing because of Evergreen Heights' decision to give up its operating certificate.

"It was all paperwork errors," she said. "Nothing happened. No resident died under our care. No resident had repeated admits to the behavioral unit. No resident had any adverse reactions from being overmedicated or undermedicated. It was all paperwork and according to the state, if it's not documented, it wasn't done."

Eller continued, "What they did was ridiculous and it just hurt the residents."

After residents were relocated to other facilities in August, Eller, who noted that Evergreen Heights did not have any COVID-19 cases during the pandemic, said one former resident contracted COVID-19 and died. Another resident died of a heart attack. One person stayed in bed for most of August after being moved to another facility.

"This is really detrimental to the residents," she added.