Weedsport brewery wins best in state as Cayuga County cleans up at awards

The Governor's Excelsior Craft Beer Cup has come back to Cayuga County.

Lunkenheimer Craft Brewing Co., of Weedsport, took the top prize at the 2022 New York State Craft Beer Competition, whose results were announced Friday night.

The brewery's Woodruff Berliner Style Weisse tied for the best-of-show award with Wood Kettle Brewing, of Hilton, which won for its Brother Bear brown ale.

It wasn't the only award of the night for Lunkenheimer, nor for Cayuga County's craft breweries. Derric and Kristen Slocum's brewery also won a bronze in Pale Ale for their Exit 40 Pale Ale, a silver in Porter (Non-Imperial) for their Uncle Gilbert Porter, and a Gold in Coffee, Chocolate, Spice and Other Adjunct Beer (Sour) for their Woodruff Berliner Weisse.

With those wins, Lunkenheimer ranks among the most successful of the 400-plus breweries in the state at the awards. The Weedsport brewery had nine medals before this year's competition.

Another of the top awards of the competition went to a Cayuga County brewery. Shepherds Brewing Co., of Auburn, won the award for the best beer made from at least 60% New York state ingredients for its Flashpoint Scotch Ale. Garrett Shepherd's downtown Auburn brewery won the gold medal in Amber/Red Ales (British, American, Irish, Scottish) for the same beer.

Also adding to its medal count was Auburn's Prison City Brewing, which won silver in Hazy IPA for Citra Oasis, gold in Barrel-Aged Non-Sour for Wham Whams imperial stout with coconut, and silver in Amber/Red Ales for Copper John. Wham Whams won the Governor's Cup in 2019, making Cayuga County the winner of the award two of the six years the competition has been held.

Rounding out the Cayuga County winners was Aurora Brewing Co., of Ledyard, which won gold in Hazy Double IPA for its All Citra Super Fresh to Death and silver in Coffee, Chocolate, Spice and Other Adjunct Beer (Non-Sour) for its Dark Ascent dark lager with smoked malt and maple syrup.

A total of 1,264 beers were submitted by 185 breweries for this year's competition.

Grimm Artisanal Ales, of Brooklyn, and Strangebird Beer, of Rochester, won the most medals (six and five, respectively) and tied for the 2022 Brewery of the Year award.

For more information, including a full list of winners, visit nyscbc.com.

