Weedsport church to host service for six killed in St. Lawrence County crash

A memorial service for six people killed in a crash near the Canadian border last weekend — all employees of a Cayuga County solar farm installation company — will take place Wednesday afternoon at St. Joseph Church in Weedsport.

Donaldson Funeral Home in Massena, which is handling arrangements, said the 2 p.m. service is in the same community where solar construction firm LBFNY LLC is based. State police released the victims' names on Monday:

Alejandro Vazquez Valdez, 45, Puebla, Mexico

Jesus Martinez Parra, 44, Puebla, Mexico

Abel de Jesus Lopez Lopez, 39, Chapias, Mexico

Jose de Jesus Aguirre Tronco, 35, Vigencia, Mexico

Pedro Pablo Galicia Ignacio, 29, Puebla, Mexico

Jonatan Hernadez Gomez, 25, Chiapas, Mexico

Burials will take place in their native country, the funeral home said.

The National Transportation Safety Board is investigating the crash, which involved the Weedsport company's express bus and a box truck on a St. Lawrence County road early Saturday morning. In addition to the six people who died, three people suffered serious injuries. All of the injured were on the bus.

The crash happened along Route 37 in the town of Louisville, which is north of Potsdam and west of Massena.

James Begley, who is identified as LBFNY's president on his LinkedIn profile, told the Albany Times Union on Sunday that "our thoughts and prayers are with the families," but any other comments would need to come from authorities.

The NTSB sent a six-member team to the scene. The federal agency investigates plane crashes, bus crashes, railroad accidents, bridge failures and other events to determine the likely cause and to make safety recommendations if needed.

In a briefing for the media Tuesday, the NTSB said 15 people, all LBFNY employees, were on the bus. The agency said the box truck crossed over the center line and collided with the bus on the two-lane highway, in an area where the speed limit is 55 mph. The agency expects to have crews on the ground for four to six days.

LBFNY's website said the company specializes in racking and module installation of solar farms, and its project list includes dozens of installations throughout upstate New York and New England, as well some as far west as the Chicago area and as far south as Chicago. News media in the Watertown area reported that the company's bus was headed to work on a project in the region.