The Weedsport Central School District is one step closer to determining a replacement for its longtime Native American-based nickname.

At its board of education meeting on Monday, Weedsport approved a resolution to terminate the "Warriors" nickname and related imagery by June 30, 2025.

The school district also presented eight potential nicknames, and is seeking community input before making a final choice.

The choices are Centurions, Gators, Green Storm, Hawks, Shamrocks, Snapping Turtles, Waves and Woodchucks.

While determining a new nickname, the school district is asking the community to consider several determining factors for the new nickname, including a color scheme that complements the school district’s green and white theme, is relevant to the school and community, and has a quality of timelessness.

Weedsport will consider community input through July 7, and will accept emails at logo@weedsport.org.

New York state's school districts were informed in a November memo from the education department that Native American-themed nicknames are prohibited. While initially unclear, it was determined in April by the Board of Regents that "Warriors" was among the nicknames included in the ban.

Weedsport committed to retiring its nickname in mid-April and conducted a community survey for potential candidates through early June.

School districts that failed to commit to removing Native American-themed nicknames by the end of this month risked losing state financial aid.

There are exceptions to the Native American nickname ban. School districts that receive a written agreement from a tribal nation allowing the nickname are exempt.

Weedsport is one of several schools in the Syracuse region that are affected by the ban. Clinton, Hannibal, Indian River, Liverpool, Morrisville-Eaton, Westhill and Whitesboro also used the “Warriors” nickname.

While Weedsport agreed on a resolution to eliminate its nickname, not all school districts followed suit. In a report from syracuse.com, Liverpool's school board voted Monday to keep its "Warriors" nickname, arguing that the mascot depicts a Roman warrior.