Weedsport hotel under new ownership, will get new branding

A hotel in Weedsport has a new owner, and will soon have a new brand.

The former Days Inn at 2746 Becker Road in the village has been purchased for $2 million by Neelkanth Hospitality Inc., of Harrington, Delaware. The hotel, which sits near the intersection of Routes 31 and 34, had a full market value of $1,306,111, according to Cayuga County property records. It is currently operating under the name Weedsport Hotel.

Brothers Piyank and Jay Patel of Neelkanth Hospitality told The Citizen they purchased the hotel from their cousin, Mukesh Patel. Patel operated under B&R Hospitality Inc., of Tonawanda.

The Patels closed on the hotel Nov. 30.

"The hotel looked like a good opportunity for us," Jay said.

Piyank said the hotel will become a Red Roof Inn on April 1. Its rooms will be updated with new furniture, paint, flooring and more, and in phases so the hotel won't have to close.

The Patels said they own one other hotel, in Delaware.

Lake Life Editor David Wilcox can be reached at (315) 282-2245 or david.wilcox@lee.net. Follow him on Twitter @drwilcox.

Love 0 Funny 1 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.