A Weedsport man who repeatedly sexually assaulted a child for several years is facing a prison sentence of 14 years to life.

Cayuga County District Attorney Brittany Grome Antonacci on Thursday said that Michael Peterson, 42, pleaded guilty on Wednesday ahead of a pending jury trial to predatory sexual assault against a child, admitting to sexually assaulting a girl under the age of 13 for approximately six years.

Peterson is scheduled to be sentenced on Nov. 9, and faces a mandatory sentence of 14 years to life in prison.

The DA's office said the case was handled by Senior Assistant District Attorney Heather De Stefano. The investigation was handled by members of the Cayuga County Sheriff’s Office, who arrested Peterson in September 2022.