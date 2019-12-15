WEEDSPORT — The Brutus Historical Society & Museum let people step back in time during its three-day "Christmas at the Museum" event.
The holiday event was free and open anyone who wanted to peruse the museum's mainstay historical exhibits, an elaborately designed train set and several mannequins dressed in antique winter attire from the museum's archival storage.
Penney Cosentino, one of the museum's employees, dressed the mannequins in fashions of the late 1800s and early 1900s to help visitors feel like they were walking through Christmas time in the Victorian era. "That's the feeling that we wanted to create," she said.
The mannequins were posed to do everyday winter tasks, like buying Christmas presents or shopping at a general store. "We went through some of our archival stuff and (found) things to give them a look of outdoors," Cosentino said.
One of the museum's board members, Janny Sevier, and her husband were selling sets of stilts — which were popular historical children's toys — that they made and decoratively painted themselves.
But the event's centerpiece was an elaborate train set with a Christmas theme, a display that took its creators about 70 hours to finish. Rich Wieczorek and his son, Jake, started working on the layout the weekend after Thanksgiving to be ready for the event that began Friday, Dec. 14 and ended Sunday, Dec. 15.
"Christmas trees and trains. They just go together," Wieczorek said. He's been designing the train set layouts at the Christmas event for the last five years.
He mused about how train sets used to be a popular Christmas present and the enthusiasm that children still show when they see his train sets. "You see some of the kids come in and their eyes are just huge. It's fun to see the expressions on their face," he said.