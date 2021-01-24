Weedsport native who developed rubella vaccine: Get immunized against COVID-19

Even if you haven't heard of Dr. Paul Parkman, you've likely benefited from his work six decades ago.
Parkman, a Weedsport native, played a leading role in isolating the rubella virus — a major scientific achievement that led to the development of a vaccine for the infection also known as German measles. The vaccine is now part of a series that inoculates recipients against measles, mumps and rubella, the MMR vaccine.
Parkman's path to that career milestone began during a conversation with his father about his future. The younger Parkman wasn't sure what profession he wanted to pursue. His father gave him some options. When his father asked him if he wanted to be a doctor, that piqued his interest.
After graduating from St. Lawrence University, he was admitted into medical school at what is now known as SUNY Upstate Medical University in Syracuse. During his studies, he interned at Bassett Medical Center in Cooperstown and had a pediatric residency in Syracuse.
There was a doctor's draft and Parkman joined the U.S. Army in 1960. That's when he was able to pursue his interest in rubella and other infectious diseases.
"I managed to wrangle an assignment at Walter Reed," said Parkman, 88, referring to Walter Reed Medical Center in Maryland. "I was at Reed for three years and it was the best thing that ever happened to me."
It was at Walter Reed where Parkman left his mark on science. From 1960 to 1963, he worked in the virus lab at the facility and was part of a team that sought to isolate the rubella virus.
Rubella is an infection that causes a rash. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, most people who contract rubella experience mild symptoms. But the disease wreaked havoc as Parkman and his team worked to isolate the virus. If a pregnant woman contracted German measles, it could lead to a miscarriage or cause birth defects.
In simple terms, Parkman described to The Citizen how they isolated the rubella virus. After other ideas failed, he wondered what would happen if another virus was placed on top of the rubella virus. It proved to be a winning concept. They were able to isolate the rubella virus.
"We knew right from the start that it was the kind of discovery that was really important in terms of the vaccine," Parkman said. We were physicians and we know about German measles as an unsolved problem."
The development of a vaccine took years. Parkman, who wasn't interested in an Army career, went to work at the National Institutes of Health in Maryland. He continued to work on the rubella vaccine at NIH and developed an experimental vaccine that attracted interest from two pharmaceutical companies, one of which was Merck. The vaccine was licensed in 1969.
It was no small feat for Parkman and other scientists who worked on the vaccine over several years. Years later, he says on nights when he has trouble sleeping he thinks about his work to isolate the rubella virus and the vaccine that has protected people around the world.
"It's hard to believe how we're so lucky," he said.
Parkman worked at NIH for 30 years. After leaving the agency, he was a consultant for pharmaceutical companies and the World Health Organization. He retired about five years ago.
He's reflected on his time at NIH and the development of a rubella vaccine during the COVID-19 pandemic. The virus has infected nearly 25 million Americans and killed more than 400,000 people.
As COVID-19 spread across the country, scientists accelerated the development of a vaccine. Parkman noted that they had "a little bit of a head start" because COVID-19 is from a virus family that researchers have worked on before.
Multiple companies, including Moderna and Pfizer, developed experimental vaccines and held clinical trials. By December, Moderna and Pfizer received federal approval to distribute the COVID-19 vaccine. The vaccines developed by Moderna and Pfizer require two doses.
There have been more than 20 million doses administered in the U.S., according to the CDC. Parkman is among those who received the first dose of the vaccine. He received the inoculation at Auburn Community Hospital.
Parkman acknowledges there are some people who may be hesitant to get vaccinated. He recalled a conversation with his brother-in-law, who had questions about the vaccine and how long it would provide protection against COVID-19.
There was no hesitation for Parkman. When he was able to get his first dose, he got in line.
"People ought to be immunized. This is not a simple disease," he said. "People tend to minimize it ... I think the vaccine will come along. I get that most people, the majority I would think, and probably a large majority of people, will want to get the vaccine. And they should."
Politics reporter Robert Harding can be reached at (315) 282-2220 or robert.harding@lee.net. Follow him on Twitter @robertharding.