Weedsport plans various school schedules for different grades

After a few weeks, if families want their children to learn at home instead of at school, he said, the district will work with them for that accommodation. Same thing if a family opts after a few weeks to have their students return to school.

"The important thing in all this is that we're all trying to seek a positive outcome in this, and we have to cooperate together," he said. "There are many different opinions and desires out there when it comes to how school should look in the fall, and we're probably not going to please everybody but if we can just, during these trying times, focus on a spirit of cooperation, then I think that we can make this go better for our not only our students but all of our staff that is at school here and is dedicating their time and effort to making this be a successful experience during these difficult times."