Weedsport plans various school schedules for different grades

Students in different grades will have very different class schedules this fall under a plan put together by the Weedsport Central School District.
Under the schedule, which administrators stressed in a meeting Thursday evening was preliminary, children in pre-kindergarten to second grade would be in school every day and third- to sixth-grade students would be on campus part of the week.
Students in seventh- to ninth-grade will all be in class all on the same days and learning at home on the same days. The schedule is similar for 10th- to 12th-grade, except that their class days will not coincide with seventh- to ninth-graders.
Weedsport Jr.-Sr. High School Principal Brett Fingland said one of the considerations for the junior-senior high school was keeping students together for their social-emotional development and for ease of scheduling, adding that it is easier to cluster students closer in grade level together.
"Another consideration was keeping cohorts of students together," he said. "Having lived through the pandemic, I know that many, many of our students struggled with being apart from their classmates. I felt as though it was important to keep our cohorts of students together."
Families can also opt for full-time distance learning for their children and staff will be in the facilities each school day.
Weedsport Superintendent Shaun O'Connor said the schedule may change as the district gains a better understanding of "who maybe (is) wanting to attend school versus who is wishing to have remote learning, or digital learning, at home."
After a few weeks, if families want their children to learn at home instead of at school, he said, the district will work with them for that accommodation. Same thing if a family opts after a few weeks to have their students return to school.
"The important thing in all this is that we're all trying to seek a positive outcome in this, and we have to cooperate together," he said. "There are many different opinions and desires out there when it comes to how school should look in the fall, and we're probably not going to please everybody but if we can just, during these trying times, focus on a spirit of cooperation, then I think that we can make this go better for our not only our students but all of our staff that is at school here and is dedicating their time and effort to making this be a successful experience during these difficult times."
Gov. Andrew Cuomo is expected to announce next week if schools in regions currently in the fourth reopening phase, which includes Cayuga County-area schools, will have approval to open.
The state's guidelines include keeping students physically distanced in classrooms and face coverings being be worn by students in hallways and common areas.
