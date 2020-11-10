Weedsport school building to remain closed Tuesday due to COVID-19 cases

The Weedsport Jr.-Sr. High School building will remain closed Tuesday as contact tracing efforts continue after three positive COVID-19 cases were confirmed in the district over the weekend.

The district posted an update Monday to the situation that it first announced on its website Sunday night. The district originally said that the school was shifting to remote classes on Monday, and the Cayuga County Health Department was working with the school district to conduct contact tracing investigations. In an update posted Monday afternoon, the district said remote-only instruction at the junior-senior high school, which includes fifth- through 12th grades, would continue Tuesday.

All students are off Wednesday for Veterans Day. An announcement about instruction for the rest of the week will come Tuesday, the district said.

In addition to contact tracing and notifications of impacted students, custodial staff were cleaning and sanitizing the school.

Weedsport Elementary School was open Monday for students in pre-kindergarten through fourth grade and that will continue on Tuesday. However, the district said that its BOCES CTE students would also go to remote-only on Tuesday.

