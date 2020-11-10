Weedsport school building to remain closed Tuesday due to COVID-19 cases

The Weedsport Jr.-Sr. High School building will remain closed Tuesday as contact tracing efforts continue after three positive COVID-19 cases were confirmed in the district over the weekend.
The district posted an update Monday to the situation that it first announced on its website Sunday night. The district originally said that the school was shifting to remote classes on Monday, and the Cayuga County Health Department was working with the school district to conduct contact tracing investigations. In an update posted Monday afternoon, the district said remote-only instruction at the junior-senior high school, which includes fifth- through 12th grades, would continue Tuesday.
All students are off Wednesday for Veterans Day. An announcement about instruction for the rest of the week will come Tuesday, the district said.
In addition to contact tracing and notifications of impacted students, custodial staff were cleaning and sanitizing the school.
Weedsport Elementary School was open Monday for students in pre-kindergarten through fourth grade and that will continue on Tuesday. However, the district said that its BOCES CTE students would also go to remote-only on Tuesday.
Meals are available for students affected by the shift to remote-only learning. They can be picked up at the junior-senior high school cafeteria entrance between 11 a.m. and 2 p.m. Tuesday.
Parents are advised to watch for signs and symptoms of COVID-19. The symptoms vary but can include a cough, shortness of breath, sore throat, headache, body or muscle aches, fever or loss of smell and taste.
The district's announcement followed an alert from the health department about a potential exposure at a cross country meet Saturday. An athlete and spectator tested positive for COVID-19 after attending the meet.
There were teams from three other central New York schools at the meet hosted by Jordan-Elbridge High School. Teams from Christian Brothers Academy, Skaneateles and Weedsport also competed at the meet.
While Weedsport was one of the teams at the meet, the health department did not reveal the athlete's school.
There have been COVID-19 cases in every Cayuga County school district. The health department announced on Saturday that there is a positive case in the Port Byron school district.
Politics reporter Robert Harding can be reached at (315) 282-2220 or robert.harding@lee.net. Follow him on Twitter @robertharding.
