Weedsport school closed Monday due to three COVID-19 cases
Weedsport schools

Weedsport Central School District

 Kevin Rivoli, The Citizen

The Weedsport Jr.-Sr. High School will be closed Monday after three students tested positive for COVID-19. 

The district announced the positive cases and that the school will shift to remote classes on Monday. The Cayuga County Health Department is working with the school district to conduct contact tracing investigations. 

In a letter posted on the district's website, Weedsport Superintendent Shaun O'Connor said that the custodial staff will clean and sanitize the school. Weedsport Elementary School will be open for students in kindergarten through fourth grade. 

"The Cayuga County Health Department and district leaders continue to work jointly on the investigation and contact tracing," O'Connor wrote. "Final notification regarding the necessity and length of the mandatory quarantine for those who may have been exposed will be issued by the health department." 

O'Connor also advised parents to watch for signs and symptoms of COVID-19. The symptoms vary but can include a cough, shortness of breath, sore throat, headache, body or muscle aches, fever or loss of smell and taste. 

The district's announcement followed an alert from the health department about a potential exposure at a cross country meet Saturday. An athlete and spectator tested positive for COVID-19 after attending the meet. 

There were teams from three other central New York schools at the meet hosted by Jordan-Elbridge High School. Teams from Christian Brothers Academy, Skaneateles and Weedsport also competed at the meet. 

While Weedsport was one of the teams at the meet, the health department did not reveal the athlete's school. 

There have been COVID-19 cases in every Cayuga County school district. The health department announced on Saturday that there is a positive case in the Port Byron school district.

Politics reporter Robert Harding can be reached at (315) 282-2220 or robert.harding@lee.net. Follow him on Twitter @robertharding.

