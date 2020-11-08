Weedsport school closed Monday due to three COVID-19 cases

The Weedsport Jr.-Sr. High School will be closed Monday after three students tested positive for COVID-19.

The district announced the positive cases and that the school will shift to remote classes on Monday. The Cayuga County Health Department is working with the school district to conduct contact tracing investigations.

In a letter posted on the district's website, Weedsport Superintendent Shaun O'Connor said that the custodial staff will clean and sanitize the school. Weedsport Elementary School will be open for students in kindergarten through fourth grade.

"The Cayuga County Health Department and district leaders continue to work jointly on the investigation and contact tracing," O'Connor wrote. "Final notification regarding the necessity and length of the mandatory quarantine for those who may have been exposed will be issued by the health department."

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

O'Connor also advised parents to watch for signs and symptoms of COVID-19. The symptoms vary but can include a cough, shortness of breath, sore throat, headache, body or muscle aches, fever or loss of smell and taste.