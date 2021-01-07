Weedsport school district extends remote learning

The Weedsport Central School District has extended remote learning as Cayuga County endures an increase in cases of COVID-19.

The district announced Thursday that after consulting with officials from the Cayuga County Health Department it will continue remote learning for all students through Friday, Jan. 15, with plans to return to in-person learning on Tuesday, Jan. 19, after the Martin Luther King Jr. holiday.

The district had planned to bring students back to school next week but decided to join the other school districts within the borders of Cayuga County in postponing in-person classes.

County officials had urged school districts Jan. 2 to continue remote learning until the third week of January, because the county "is currently suffering through the worst of the pandemic."

Legislature Chair Aileen McNabb-Coleman and Public Health Director Kathleen Cuddy said at that time that although "school-aged children are not often associated with the spread of this virus, many schools experienced closures due to inadequate staffing available because of positive COVID-19 cases and quarantines of faculty and staff in our school districts."