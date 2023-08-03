In 2021, the Weedsport community expressed its approval to boost the school district's athletic offerings.

This fall, those voters will see those plans come to fruition.

Weedsport's new artificial turf field is nearing completion, and is expected to be ready for athletic competition when high school sports begin in late August.

"We're fully expecting to be ready to go," Weedsport athletic director Rob Piascik said in late July. "They're moving along very quickly. Now it's just a matter of the track getting done and putting the final touches on the turf. The fencing will be last, and there's some landscaping and an access road that's gotta go in. All those little things left, but it's looking like it's on schedule."

Weedsport voters approved the $7.6 million capital project — which also includes improvements to the high school's performing arts area and gymnasium, as well as new bleachers and press box by the field — in May 2021 by a near two-to-one ratio, with 319 "yes" votes to 165 that disapproved.

Weedsport's previous grass field had been in use for over 20 years.

The turf field will primarily be used by Weedsport's football and field hockey programs in the fall, and will be home for the track and field teams in the spring.

It can also be used by Weedsport's baseball and softball programs in the spring for practice purposes, when those respective fields are unplayable due to weather.

While Weedsport does not offer soccer at the varsity, junior varsity or modified level, the field will be lined with that sport's dimensions. It will also be available for physical education classes and community purposes.

Weedsport's field hockey team is expected to be the first program to host a game on the new turf, as the program is set to host the Cayuga County Field Hockey Tournament in the final week of August.

The football team's turf debut will not come until September. Weedsport opens the season with road contests at South Lewis on Sept. 8 and at Trumansburg on Sept. 15, before returning home to host Morrisville-Eaton on Sept. 22.

Piascik, who is also the varsity football coach, added that the grass fields that surround the high school will still be used. He noted that Weedsport has some grass field games this upcoming season to prepare for.

"We're praying for good weather, and we've had guys working until 7 p.m. at night trying to get it done. It's looking good," Piascik said. "There'll be some instances where maybe a JV or modified game might be on the grass, but we're trying to give everybody the opportunity to be on that turf as much as possible. You're just rotating teams, trying to get games in and out of there, and just maximize it. It's an awesome resource to have and you don't have to re-line it to get different games on it."

It's unclear if and when the new turf will feature Weedsport's new mascot, which is yet to be determined. Currently, each end zone and the press box reads "WEEDSPORT," while a circled "W" was painted at midfield.

Weedsport announced it was retiring its longtime "Warriors" nickname in April, following the New York State Education Department's ban on Native American mascots and related imagery.

The school district revealed eight possible nicknames in June, following community input. Members of the board of education did not respond to The Citizen's request for an update on the potential nicknames.

Weedsport is one of three Cayuga County districts that have made plans for turf field projects in recent years. The Port Byron school district debuted a new turf field at Dana West High School in 2018, and also recreated baseball and softball fields in ensuing years, as part of a $13 million project approved in 2016.

Moravia will also be adding a turf field at the Scarry Athletic Complex behind Millard Fillmore Elementary — as well as various other renovations at the middle/high school — in a $25 million project that was passed in December.

