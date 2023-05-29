Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

WEEDSPORT — The Weedsport Junior-Senior High campus was flush with patriotic sounds and symbols Monday morning, as faculty, students and relatives joined members of local veterans' groups, paying homage to armed forces members and the nation.

“It’s good to give back to the community and to those who served,” said high school junior Brayden Mitchell, who was clad in a crisp white dress shirt and necktie as one of five members of the American Legion Boys State, a civics training organization that participated in the Memorial Day ceremonies hosted by the school.

More than 250 people crowded onto the school’s parking lot, where displays included a faux Tomb of the Unknown soldier guarded by a rotating group of students in dress military uniforms, as well as signs and exhibits representing points of military and national history, ranging from a real-life costumed Miss Liberty to exhibits marking the American Revolution and Civil War, as well as the World War II Battle of Iwo Jima.

As spectators filled up the parking lot spaces, strains of the "Battle Hymn of the Republic," "When Johnny Comes Marching Home" and other patriotic and military airs wafted from the school’s entryway.

During the solemn program, Adrianna Collins of the American Legion Girls State read the World War I poem by Canadian Lt. Col. John McRae, “In Flanders Fields."

“We are the dead,” she read, intoning McRae’s words to a hushed crowd. “Short days ago we lived, felt dawn, saw sunset glow.”

Boys State member Jacob Guy recited from memory Abraham Lincoln’s Gettysburg Address.

The program’s highlight, however, was the awarding of a certificate commemorating 70 years of American Legion membership to 93-year-old Elvin Dolph.

“Only one percent of the American Legion’s 1.6 million members achieve this goal,” said master of ceremonies Robert Jorolemon, commander of the organization’s Post 568 in Weedsport.

“They give them in five-year increments after 65 years of service. Elvin is a pretty good guy and I expect him to get a 75-year certificate five years down the road.”

Monday’s program was rich with symbolism. To the right of the speaker podium was a long table, its top covered by a white cloth, with five place settings, representing the missing from each of the nation’s armed forces.

American Legion chaplain Glynn English told the crowd there are five places at the table to represent the missing from each of the nation’s armed forces.

“Some call them MIAs or POWs,” post Chaplain Glynn English said of those unaccounted for. “We call them brothers.”

The white tablecloth, he said, stands for purity of intent to serve the country. A single rose at each place setting, English said, represents the frail nature of the missing, and the loved ones who wait for their return. A red ribbon around the vase symbolizes red lapel pins commonly worn in honor of POWs and MIAs, and a slice of lemon on each plate is for the bitter fate of those missing.

“The glasses are inverted,” English said. “They cannot toast with us this season. Remember all of you who served with them and called them friend and buddy, who depended upon their might and relied upon them. Remember, for surely, they have not forgotten you.”

At the program’s conclusion Weedsport High band member Colleen O’Neil and band director Alex Veiga played a haunting rendition of taps, each manning a trumpet.

“We had a really nice turnout; I just think it went over very well,” Jorolemon said. “The main thing is we had good weather.”